Piper Sandler Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $124.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.77.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 905,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

