Pivotal Research Increases DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $21.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.90% from the stock’s current price.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DISH Network

DISH Network Stock Up 9.6 %

DISH Network stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 26,375,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920,627. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.83. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.