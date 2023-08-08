Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $16.00 at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,538. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

