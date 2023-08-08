PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,761 shares during the quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 113,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $524.36 million, a PE ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYPS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

