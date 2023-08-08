PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 128.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Insider Transactions at PLBY Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 24,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $39,651.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,780.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,028 shares of company stock valued at $59,849. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC now owns 14,311,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 3,623,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 140,018 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 97,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLBY shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

