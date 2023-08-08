Pocket Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $151,859.65 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $29.16 million and $151,859.65 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

