Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Power REIT by 71.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Power REIT by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.
About Power REIT
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
