Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PW opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Power REIT by 71.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Power REIT by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

