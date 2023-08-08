PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.01. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 137,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

