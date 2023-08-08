PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

