PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA Group stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 217,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,140. The company has a market capitalization of $782.22 million, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.23. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PRA Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PRA Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

