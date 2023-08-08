Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Down 13%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) was down 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 208,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 185,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$75.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.80.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0916667 EPS for the current year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

