Prelude Therapeutics’ (PRLD) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 24,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,365. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $195.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,188,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Articles

