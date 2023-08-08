Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 144,680 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,680 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of United Natural Foods worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after buying an additional 239,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,937,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 92,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. 120,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

