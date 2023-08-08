Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 17,725 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $28,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,894. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.