Private Management Group Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.00% of Perdoceo Education worth $18,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,817. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

