Private Management Group Inc. Has $19.24 Million Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 759,671 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of Aegon stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AEG. HSBC upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

