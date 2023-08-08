Private Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

