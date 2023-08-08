Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,367 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,169,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,844,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

