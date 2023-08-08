Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $22,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 84.9% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

AZO stock traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,457.02. 42,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,878. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,458.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,502.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.