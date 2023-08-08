Private Management Group Inc. Sells 138,961 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,961 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 4.41% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. 4,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

CVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

