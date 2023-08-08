Private Management Group Inc. Sells 3,632 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of QuidelOrtho worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 137,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

