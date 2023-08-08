ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.20

Shares of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.26), with a volume of 74 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.10 ($0.27).

ProCook Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £22.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.00.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

