Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

