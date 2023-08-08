Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.94. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,770 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 164,851 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

