Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Down to $42.90

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.90, but opened at $41.45. Progyny shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 265,114 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Progyny Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,456.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,456.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,488 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,317 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Progyny by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

