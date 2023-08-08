Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.46. 1,518,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.65. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.