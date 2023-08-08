ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. 241,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,043. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.