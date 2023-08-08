ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.54

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.54 and last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 21539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $856.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

