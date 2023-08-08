ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.33

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $72.25, with a volume of 47641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

