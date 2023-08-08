Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTGX. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 115,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.90. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,846,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,782,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,198,000.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.