Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTGX. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,846,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,782,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,198,000.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Protagonist Therapeutics
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- ‘Dogs of the Dow’ Decade Edition…More Pains or Gains Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.