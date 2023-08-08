Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

PRLB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.08. 298,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,048. The firm has a market cap of $761.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.20. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 9.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Proto Labs by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,356 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Proto Labs by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

