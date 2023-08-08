Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,822,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.