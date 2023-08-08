Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Intel by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 114,063 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,396,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 29,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 13,415,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,122,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

