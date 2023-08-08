Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.44% of Envista worth $29,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Envista by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 671,617 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Envista by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,003,000 after acquiring an additional 197,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 702,627 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVST

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.