Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $19.08 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 72.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.29. 1,032,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,440. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

