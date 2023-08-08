Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $23.24 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.25. 2,716,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

