Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.32% of Matador Resources worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 189,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.