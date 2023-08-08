Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $24,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 78,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.02. 254,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,493. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.40.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.