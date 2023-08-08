Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 559 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.