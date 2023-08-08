QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

