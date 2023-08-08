Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Northland Securities

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.19.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Qualys

QLYS traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,136. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $5,608,558 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Qualys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.