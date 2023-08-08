Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $219.00 at Robert W. Baird

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $219.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.91.

PWR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,304. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,306,506. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

