Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.53 million. Quantum also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.06-$0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Quantum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 2,209,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $170,015.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,819.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 200,848 shares of company stock worth $214,907 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 40.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at $912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 342.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 342,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Quantum by 180.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

