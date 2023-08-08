Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $279.89

Quantum (QUA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Quantum has a total market cap of $279.89 and $105.52 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,474.98 or 0.99868351 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000049 USD and is down -50.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $94.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

