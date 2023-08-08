QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuickLogic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUIK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 7,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,253. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.68. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,907 shares in the company, valued at $984,356.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $106,706.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,356.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Stories

