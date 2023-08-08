QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuickLogic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUIK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 7,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,253. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.68. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,907 shares in the company, valued at $984,356.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $106,706.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,356.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.