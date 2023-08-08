RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Performance

RADCOM stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $141.81 million, a PE ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 0.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RADCOM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 23.1% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

