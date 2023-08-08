Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. 287,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. Analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Serio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $282,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,180.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Radian Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

