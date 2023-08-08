Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Down 6.6%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 52,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 471,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Ranpak alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACK

Ranpak Trading Down 10.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ranpak news, Director Salil Seshadri bought 94,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Omar Asali bought 61,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $178,295.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Salil Seshadri purchased 94,875 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,939.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 192,435 shares of company stock worth $682,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ranpak by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ranpak by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ranpak by 202.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.