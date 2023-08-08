RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 272,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,448. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $775.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 204,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

