Raymond James Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$59.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James to C$59.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of CDPYF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $40.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

