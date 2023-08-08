Raymond James Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$59.50

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James to C$59.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CDPYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
